Padres' Yimmi Brasoban: Re-signs minor-league deal with Padres

Brasoban signed a minor-league contract with the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Brasoban will stick in the Padres' organization after spending all of 2017 with their Double-A affiliate in San Antonio. The 23-year-old righty will likely report back to Double-A at the start of next season after struggling to a 4.71 ERA and 20:20 K:BB across 28.2 innings with the Missions last season.