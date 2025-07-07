The Padres activated Darvish (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Darvish is set to make his season debut Monday against the Diamondbacks following a long recovery from right elbow inflammation. The veteran righty hasn't pitched in an official game since he made a rehab start on May 14, but he has been ramping up with a series of simulated games. Darvish threw 64 pitches in his last simulated game, so he will have a limited workload versus Arizona.