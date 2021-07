Darvish (hip) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Monday in Atlanta.

The veteran right-hander last pitched July 8 and exited that start early with back and hip tightness, but he's ready to pitch after a brief stint on the injured list. Darvish in effect only ended up pushed back a few days in the rotation thanks to his absence coinciding with the All-Star break. He has a 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 125:24 K:BB across 105 innings this season.