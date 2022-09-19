Darvish (15-7) earned the win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

For the third time in four starts, Darvish limited an opponent to two or fewer hits and no runs. He's won five straight outings, giving up just six runs across 34 innings in that span. The right-hander's impressive stretch has helped him lower his ERA to 3.05 with a 0.93 WHIP and 183:35 K:BB through 182.2 innings across 28 starts this year. Darvish will look to keep rolling in a road start versus the Rockies next week.