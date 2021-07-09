Darvish was pulled from Thursday's start against the Nationals with back and hip tightness, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander delivered his worst outing of the season Thursday with six runs allowed across three frames. Darvish first dealt with the back issue last month, but the injury resurfaced versus Washington, along with some hip tightness. The injuries don't sound overly severe, though it could still affect the veteran's availability for Tuesday's All-Star Game in Colorado.