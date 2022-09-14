Darvish (14-7) took the loss during Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Darvish permitted single baserunners in the first and seventh frames while retiring 16 straight batters between in facing one over the minimum. The 36-year-old has now posted seven shutout innings while allowing minimal baserunners in two of his last three turns, though he's permitted at least three runs in the other four of his last six starts. Darvish possesses a 3.16 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 175 strikeouts across 176.2 innings in 27 starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch again this week on Sunday against Arizona.