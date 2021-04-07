Darvish allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven across six innings Tuesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Darvish bounced back from a rough opening day outing by firing six strong innings. His only blemish on the evening was surrendering a solo home run to Brandon Crawford in the third as he otherwise held the Giants to a couple of singles. The Padres unfortunately weren't able to give him much run support so he was unable to qualify for the win, however, he should have a good chance for another dominant performance in the series opener against the Pirates on Monday.