Darvish allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Darvish allowed three singles and an earned run in the first inning, but then held the Diamondbacks scoreless for the next four frames. However, his outing was derailed in his final inning of work when he allowed one solo and one two-run home run. Darvish also induced only nine swinging strikes on 93 total pitches. While he likely just experienced an Opening Day hiccup, Darvish will look to bounce back in his second start of the campaign Tuesday against the Giants.