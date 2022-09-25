Darvish (16-7) earned the win during Saturday's 9-3 victory over Colorado, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Darvish rebounded after surrendering a leadoff Ryan McMahon home run in the first inning to limit Colorado to only one more run over the next five frames, and fell in line for his fourth-best 16th win after San Diego plated three runs by the fifth. The 36-year-old fired 63 of 87 pitches for strikes with 17 of the swinging variety and has now won six straight starts, pitching to a 1.80 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 40 innings during the stretch. Darvish carries a 3.05 ERA and fourth-best 0.93 WHIP into his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend against the White Sox.