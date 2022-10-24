Darvish did not factor in the decision during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

Darvish recorded his second quality start the NLCS, but the San Diego bullpen was unable to hold on for the victory, eliminating the Padres from the postseason. With two outs in the third inning, a walk followed by a two-run homer from Rhys Hoskins accounted for Darvish's two earned runs, but the 36-year-old righty was still in line for the win until Bryce Harper's go-ahead homer off Robert Suarez. Nonetheless, Darvish had a solid postseason run on the mound, earning a 2.88 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 25 innings, the most he has thrown in a postseason.