Darvish (4-1) earned the win Monday against the Rockies after tossing seven scoreless innings, giving up four hits and fanning 10.

Darvish has looked absolutely dominant this season and he's now tossed two straight scoreless outings. In fact, he's allowed one or fewer runs in all but two of his starts in 2021 and owns a sterling 1.81 ERA across 54.2 innings this season. His next start is scheduled for the upcoming weekend series against the Mariners at home.