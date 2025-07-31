Darvish (1-3) earned the win against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings.

Darvish was fantastic, generating 14 whiffs and needing just 76 pitches to complete seven frames. According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, he earned his 204th career win between Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan and MLB, breaking a tie with Hiroki Kuroda for the most all-time. While the veteran entered the game having allowed 17 earned runs over four starts this season, Wednesday's outing showed he still has something left in the tank at age 38. He'll carry a 6.46 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 23.2 innings into a road matchup with the Diamondbacks early next week.