Darvish (4-1) earned the win after allowing zero runs on six hits across seven innings during Thursday's 2-0 win over the Phillies. He struck out five and didn't record a walk.

Darvish bounced back from a rough outing in his last start to register his third appearance of the season with at least six shutout innings. The right-hander allowed back-to-back singles with one out in the sixth, but that was the most danger he faced all game. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's contest in Milwaukee.

