Darvish (6-6) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out nine.

The 36-year-old turned in a vintage performance in his first start of the second half, inducing 13 swinging strikes on 94 pitches. Darvish limped into the All-Star break with a 6.97 ERA over his last six starts, so this was a big step in the right direction. The peripherals are significantly better than the surface stats to this point, and with that, we should expect more positive regression for Darvish in the weeks and months ahead.