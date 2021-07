Darvish (hip) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Monday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish landed on the IL with left hip inflammation July 11, but if he's indeed reinstated Monday, he will have spent the minimum 10 days off the active roster. Darvish was roughed up by the Nationals in his last outing before the All-Star break, allowing six runs on eight hits across just three innings.