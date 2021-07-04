Darvish (7-3) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings in a loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. He fanned eight.

Darvish was hurt by the long ball in the second inning, giving up solo homers to Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins to open the scoring. Those same two got to Darvish again in the sixth, with Harper breaking a 2-2 tie on a sac fly and Hoskins following up with a run-scoring double. Darvish has allowed four earned runs in four of his last seven starts, but he still owns a sparkling 2.65 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 17 outings overall. He'll take a National League-leading 123 strikeouts into his next scheduled start next week versus the Nationals.