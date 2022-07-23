Darvish (9-4) picked up the win Friday in a 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before New York finally squeezed across a run. Darvish fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting and his splitter was particularly effective, generating a 50 percent swinging strike rate on the night. The quality start was his third in a row and 14th in 18 trips to the mound this season, and Darvish will take a 3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 109:23 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing.