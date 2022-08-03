Darvish (10-4) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in a 13-5 victory. He struck out seven.

The game wasn't as much of a laugher for Darvish as the final score suggested, as Colorado grabbed a 3-0 lead before the San Diego offense finally got rolling in the bottom of the fourth. The right-hander threw 71 of 107 pitches for strikes as he delivered his fifth straight quality start and 16th in 20 trips to the mound this season, and he'll take a 3.30 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 127:26 K:BB through 128.1 innings into his next outing.