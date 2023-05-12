Darvish allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters in a no-decision against Minnesota on Thursday.

Darvish was efficient in the outing, needing a modest 80 pitches (52 of which were strikes) to get through six frames. He departed with a one-run lead, but the Padres bullpen couldn't hold it, saddling Darvish with a no-decision. The right-hander nonetheless picked up his third quality start of the campaign and lowered his ERA to 3.16. Darvish also sports a 1.08 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB across 42.2 innings.