Darvish (8-9) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander didn't pitch poorly, but San Diego's hitters couldn't get anything going in an eventual 8-1 loss as Arizona used a bullpen day. Darvish remains winless in August, but his 3.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB through 25 innings on the month have been solid. He'll look for a better result in his next outing, likely to come next weekend in Milwaukee.