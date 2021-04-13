Darvish (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings Monday, striking out six and picking up a won over the Pirates.

Darvish earned his first win as a Padre by taking care of the Pirates with relative ease Monday. He tossed 63-of-95 pitches for strikes and retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced. The lone run he yielded came from a Phillip Evans double in the third innings. The 34-year-old will face his toughest test of the season at home against the Dodgers on Saturday.