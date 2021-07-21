Darvish (7-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Padres were downed 2-1 by Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The 34-year-old was locked in a surprising pitchers' duel with Touki Toussaint, and when Freddie Freeman broke a 1-1 tie with an opposite-field solo shot in the sixth inning, it tagged Darvish with his second loss in three July starts. He has a 7.36 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 2.5 HR/9 over 14.2 innings on the month, but he'll get a chance to turn things in his next scheduled outing, a road tilt in Miami this weekend.