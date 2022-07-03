Darvish (7-4) took the loss Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Darvish had a tough first inning, surrendering solo shots to Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Justin Turner. The Dodgers got to Darvish for runs in the second and third frames as well before the right-hander finished off his start strong by retiring nine of the last 10 batters he faced. While the 10 strikeouts were a season high, Darvish's quality start streak ended at four with the unsteady effort. He had a 3.53 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 85:18 K:BB through 94.1 innings in 15 starts overall, and he's lined up for a home start against the Giants next weekend.