Darvish allowed six runs on eight hits with two strikeouts in three innings during Thursday's 9-8 win against Washington. He didn't factor into the decision.

Darvish allowed three runs in the first and three more in the third before exiting with 64 pitches and a 6-0 deficit. Washington tacked on two more runs prior to San Diego responding with nine unanswered and a walk-off win to bail their starter out big time. The game was easily Darvish's worst as the three innings pitched and six runs allowed represent season lows and his ERA jumped from 2.65 to 3.09.