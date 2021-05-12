Darvish allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in a no-decision versus Colorado on Wednesday.

Darvish needed 76 pitches (48 strikes) to get through four innings before Emilio Pagan relieved him to start the fifth. It was the shortest of Darvish's eight starts this season. The 34-year-old has allowed two or fewer runs in his last seven outings, pitching to a 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 59:13 K:BB across 47.2 innings overall. He lines up for a rematch with Colorado next week.