Manager Jayce Tingler said Darvish's start against the Dodgers on Tuesday is likely to be his final outing of the season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish lines up to start the final game of the season on regular rest Sunday at San Francisco, but it appears the Padres will give him some extra rest to finish the season since they're already eliminated from the playoffs. Darvish has a 6.48 ERA across 25 frames in September, and he'll close out 2021 with a touch matchup against the Dodgers.