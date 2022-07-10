Darvish allowed a run on three hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out six over seven innings, taking a no-decision in Saturday's loss to the Giants.

Darvish allowed three home runs to the Dodgers in his last start, but he kept the ball in the yard this time around. He limited the Giants to a second-inning sacrifice fly from Brandon Crawford, but the Padres mustered only one run of support. Darvish has now gone a season-high three starts without a win. He owns a 3.38 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 91:20 K:BB across 101.1 innings in 16 starts overall. The right-hander is still sporting a 7-4 record heading into next weekend's projected home start versus the Diamondbacks.