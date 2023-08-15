Darvish fell to 8-8 with a loss against Baltimore on Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six batters over seven innings.

Darvish moved past Hideo Nomo for most strikeouts by a Japanese-born pitcher in MLB history when he fanned Ramon Urias in the sixth inning. That impressive feat aside, it was another frustrating performance for the right-hander, as he pitched pretty well overall but got little run support and took the loss. Darvish has posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 20 frames over three August starts but doesn't have a win to show for it. He's at a 2.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB over 42.1 innings in seven starts since the All-Star break.