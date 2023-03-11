Darvish pitched three innings for Team Japan against Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out one batter.

After inking a six-year extension with San Diego in early February, Darvish took a measured approach to the start of the spring training, as he didn't pitch in any Cactus League contests before joining Japan for the WBC. The veteran right-hander started smoothly in Friday's game against Korea, retiring the first six batters he faced. However, he gave up three runs in the third inning, including two on a home run by Euji Yang. The rough frame shouldn't deter fantasy managers from pursuing Darvish in drafts, where he's generally been going among the top-25 starting pitchers.