Darvish (3-1) earned the win over San Francisco on Friday, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out 12.

The right-hander was on his game against a surprising Giants squad, giving up only one run on a first-inning homer. Darvish set a season high with 12 strikeouts in the victory and induced 16 swings-and-misses. Since a rough outing in the season opener against Arizona, Darvish has hurled five straight quality starts, posting a 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB over 33.1 innings during that stretch. He is projected to next take the mound Wednesday at home against Pittsburgh.