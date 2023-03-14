San Diego manager Bob Melvin said Monday that Darvish, who is currently pitching for Japan in the World Baseball Classic, may not pitch in any Cactus League contests upon his return to the Padres, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Darvish made his spring pitching debut for Japan in the WBC on March 10, allowing three runs (two earned) over three innings. It's unclear how Japan's rotation lines up moving forward, but if Darvish doesn't throw in Thursday's quarterfinal contest against Italy early Thursday, he could potentially pitch in the semifinal or championship game, if Japan advances it that far. In such a scenario, the Padres could opt to rest him for the remainder of the spring slate, especially if they plan to put him on the mound for the team's Opening Day matchup versus Colorado on March 30. The WBC provides a much more competitive atmosphere than Cactus League exhibition contests, so Darvish's participation in the tournament could provide enough of a ramp-up to prepare him for the regular season.