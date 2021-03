Darvish has been named the Opening Day starter for the Padres, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish finished second in NL Cy Young voting with the Cubs in 2020 and had a strong spring showing. He tossed five scoreless innings while striking out seven in two Cactus League starts and will take the mound for the Padres against Arizona on April 1 as a result.