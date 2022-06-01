Darvish (4-3) took the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. He allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 7.2 innings.

Darvish was efficient, throwing 68 of 95 pitches for strikes, but he faltered a bit towards the end of the start. Nolan Arenado accounted for most of the damage against the right-hander, tagging him for a two-run home run and an RBI single. Darvish has lost consecutive starts for the first time this year, but Wednesday was his longest appearance of the year. He now has a 4.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB across 60.1 innings in 10 starts. He'll look to get back in the win column next week at home versus the Mets.