Darvish (10-5) took the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers. He allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out five in six innings.

Both runs against Darvish came in the third inning in the form of a Cody Bellinger solo home run and a Freddie Freeman RBI single. The Padres' offense did Darvish no favors, putting just four runners on base throughout the contest. The right-hander has turned in six straight quality starts, with Sunday's outing being his first loss in that span. He has a 3.28 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 132:26 K:BB through 134.1 innings across 21 starts this season. Darvish is lined up for an enticing road start against the Nationals next weekend.