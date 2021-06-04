Darvish (6-1) earned the win Thursday against the Mets after giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while fanning five across 5.1 innings.

Darvish might have ended two outs away from posting a quality start, but that was because his pitch count had already reached 90 deliveries. The star hurler delivered another impressive outing but also contributed at the plate, as he went 2-for-2 with a double. Darvish, who improved his ERA to 2.25 on the year, lines up to face his former team, the Cubs, at home next week.