Darvish (2-1) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out nine batters over seven innings as he picked up the win against the Dodgers on Friday.

The Dodgers got to Darvish early, as Mookie Betts led off the bottom half of the first with a double before eventually coming around to score on a RBI single to right center by Max Muncy. The 34-year-old settled in thereafter and kept the Dodgers off the scoreboard but did appear to have some control issues, as he issued five free passes (three walks and two hit batters). Regardless, Darvish allowed exactly one earned run for the fourth consecutive outing and has found a nice groove after getting roughed up by the Diamondbacks in the season-opener. He'll take a 2.27 ERA and 37:8 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the Giants on Friday.