Darvish (8-4) earned the win Friday over the Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

All three runs against Darvish came via the home run, as Ketel Marte tagged him for a first-inning solo shot and Christian Walker added a two-run blast in the fourth. After allowing six homers through his first 14 starts this year, Darvish has given up five long balls in his last three outings. The right-hander still turned in his 13th quality start of the campaign, and he has a 3.41 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 100:22 K:BB through 108.1 innings overall.