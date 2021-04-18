Darvish (1-1) allowed one earned run on one hit and walked two while striking out nine over seven innings of work in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

The righty was phenomenal as he threw 68 of his 98 pitches for strikes and his sole mistake came on walking opposing pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the fifth inning. Darvish hasn't skipped a beat since being traded to San Diego, holding a 2.55 ERA on the year and his next chance to take the rubber will be on Friday against the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw again.