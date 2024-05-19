Darvish and the Padres will not play Saturday after their game in Atlanta was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Monday. Darvish will be pushed back a day to start Sunday, which would also mean delaying Joe Musgrove's (elbow) return from the injured list to Monday.
