Darvish (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list and start Monday's contest against the Diamondbacks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish will make his season debut after missing the entirety of the 2025 campaign to this point while nursing right elbow inflammation. The right-hander threw 64 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, which will serve to be his final session before his return to action. Darvish posted an impressive 3.31 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 78 strikeouts over 81.2 innings in 16 starts with San Diego in 2024. He'll likely be on a workload restriction upon his return to a major-league mound, but Darvish may get two turns in the rotation prior to the upcoming All-Star break.