Darvish tossed two scoreless innings against Kansas City in a Cactus League contest Sunday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four.

Darvish made quite a first impression in his first outing as a Padre, working around a single to strike out the side in the first inning. He then retired the first two batters he faced in the second before finishing his appearance with another strikeout. San Diego has yet to name its Opening Day starter, but Darvish figures to be the early favorite for the honor given his dominant campaign in 2020.