Darvish (elbow) was officially shut down for the rest of the season Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Darvish has been on the injured list since late August due to a bone spur in his right elbow. Progress in his recovery has been slower than expected, so he will rest for the next few weeks and remain out for the remainder of 2023. The 37-year-old righty will finish the season with a 4.56 ERA and 1.30 WHIP alongside a 141:43 K:BB through 136.1 innings.