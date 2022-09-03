Darvish (12-7) earned the win Friday, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Dodgers. He struck out nine.

The right-hander drew the assignment against the top scoring offense in all of baseball and emerged with his first win in four tries against the Dodgers this season. Darvish has been remarkably consistent both in terms of performance and workload, going at least six innings in each of his last 18 starts and posting a 2.84 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 130:20 K:BB in that stretch.