Darvish (1-1) registered a no-decision during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Dodgers, allowing one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Darvish shut down a potent Dodgers offense through six innings, but Los Angeles eventually rallied to tie the game and erase Darvish from the decision. The 35-year-old has now permitted just one run through 18.2 innings aside from surrendering nine runs in 1.2 innings against San Francisco on April 12. He'll look to keep things rolling against the Pirates on Friday.