Durvish allowed one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven across six innings in the win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Darvish's only run allowed came in the fourth inning when Pavin Smith scored on a wild pitch. The 34-year-old made easy work of the Diamondbacks despite not getting the win. He has allowed just one run in each of his last two starts. On the season, Darvish has a 2.44 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP with a 10.8 K/9 in 96 innings.