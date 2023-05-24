Darvish (3-3) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings in a 7-4 victory over the Nationals. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander delivered his fourth quality start of the season, with three of them coming in his last four outings. Darvish tossed 67 of 90 pitches for strikes and blanked Washington for four innings before CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas homered back-to-back in the fifth. Darvish will take a 3.67 ERA and 59:17 K:BB through 54 innings into his next start, which is likely to come on the road this weekend in Yankee Stadium.