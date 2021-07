Darvish won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Braves, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish will have his start moved to Tuesday, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. This puts the possibility for a two-start week in jeopardy, though the Padres have yet to solidify their pitching plans for later in the week.