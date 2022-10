Darvish will start Game 1 of the NLCS against the Phillies on Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish has been relatively effective over his first two postseason starts, posting a 3.00 ERA, 11:2 K:BB and 1.25 WHIP in 12 innings. He would've started Game 5 of the NLDS on short rest if needed, but he'll have a few additional days to rest before the NLCS begins Tuesday.