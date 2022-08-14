Darvish (10-6) took the loss against Washington on Saturday, pitching six-plus innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Darvish cruised through five scoreless frames before serving up a pair of sixth-inning homers that resulted in three runs. He came back out for the seventh and allowed a leadoff single to Cesar Hernandez before being pulled. When Hernandez eventually came around to score, Washington took the lead and Darvish was tagged with the loss. Despite the disappointing outcome, it was Darvish's 15th straight start in which he has completed at least six innings. He's posted a 2.93 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 109:16 K:BB over 101.1 innings during that stretch.