Darvish allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 11 across seven innings Wednesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Darvish tallied a season-high 11 strikeouts on the strength of 16 swinging strikes across 106 total pitches. He exited the game with a one-run lead, though Taylor Rogers blew a save chance in the ninth inning to squander a win for Darvish. Darvish has struck out at least nine batters in five of his last six starts, and he now has a 3.24 ERA and a 120:24 K:BB across 122.1 innings.